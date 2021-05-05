Credit Suisse Group Lowers Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Price Target to $250.00

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its price target reduced by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RACE. Citigroup downgraded Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

Shares of NYSE RACE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $203.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,335. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.60 and its 200-day moving average is $207.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $150.97 and a 1-year high of $233.66.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). Ferrari had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RACE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,841,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ferrari by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,996,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,620,000 after buying an additional 322,796 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,071,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ferrari by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,800,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,361,000 after buying an additional 240,272 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Ferrari by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 527,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,137,000 after purchasing an additional 170,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

