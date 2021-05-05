Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,544,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,489 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPG. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,525,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,862,000 after buying an additional 249,088 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,273,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,901 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,611,609 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,570 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,567,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,974,000 after buying an additional 274,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,850,000. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPG opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.92. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $4.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.89.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $343.63 million for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 166.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.03%.

CPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $5.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.10.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

