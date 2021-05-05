Critical Review: Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) vs. Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF)

Medicure (OTCMKTS:MCUJF) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Medicure and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medicure 0 0 0 0 N/A Deciphera Pharmaceuticals 0 3 7 0 2.70

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $70.30, indicating a potential upside of 62.39%. Given Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Deciphera Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Medicure.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.6% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of Medicure shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Medicure and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medicure -179.92% -63.27% -41.85% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals N/A -45.02% -40.12%

Volatility and Risk

Medicure has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.49, suggesting that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Medicure and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medicure $15.20 million 0.86 -$14.91 million N/A N/A Deciphera Pharmaceuticals $25.00 million 100.35 -$192.26 million ($4.48) -9.66

Medicure has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals beats Medicure on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Medicure Company Profile

Medicure Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapies for the cardiovascular market in the United States. The company markets and distributes AGGRASTAT injection, a glycoprotein GP IIb/IIIa receptor antagonist for the treatment of acute coronary syndrome, including unstable angina and non-Q-wave myocardial infarction. It also offers ZYPITAMAG to treat patients with primary hyperlipidemia or mixed dyslipidemia; and ReDS, a non-invasive medical device that provides measurement of lung fluid for the management of congestive heart failure, as well as Sodium Nitroprusside injection for the reduction of blood pressure for adult and pediatric patients in hypertensive crisis, as well as for producing controlled hypotension to reduce bleeding during surgery, and for the treatment of acute congestive heart failure. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST. The company is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising vimseltinib (DCC-3014) that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of tenosynovial giant cell tumors; and Rebastinib, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat metastatic solid tumors, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy for the treatment of multiple solid tumors. In addition, it is developing DCC-3116 to treat RAS/RAF mutant cancers that is in the preclinical-stage. The company serves in the United States and Europe. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

