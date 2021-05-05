Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Short Interest Update

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 587,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the March 31st total of 719,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 240,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 433.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $518.80 million, a P/E ratio of -26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day moving average is $10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $215.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.74 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCRN shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.