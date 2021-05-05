CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Shares Gap Down to $21.66

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.66, but opened at $21.15. CrossAmerica Partners shares last traded at $21.15, with a volume of 9 shares.

CAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CrossAmerica Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut CrossAmerica Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.73. The firm has a market cap of $771.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.58.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.91 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is 411.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 13,168 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 150,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

