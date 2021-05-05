Crown (CRW) Price Up 5.9% Over Last Week

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. In the last week, Crown has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. Crown has a total market cap of $4.81 million and approximately $13,626.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crown coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000313 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Crown

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,099,798 coins. The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

