Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 313 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Masimo were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Masimo by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

In other Masimo news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $498,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Masimo stock opened at $223.48 on Wednesday. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $203.81 and a one year high of $284.86. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.27 and a 200-day moving average of $250.04.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $299.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.22 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Masimo’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MASI. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Masimo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.