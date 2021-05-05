Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 3,665 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 58.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 28.3% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 243,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,358,000 after purchasing an additional 15,395 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 176,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 298,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,159,000 after purchasing an additional 60,435 shares in the last quarter.

BATS JPST opened at $50.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.78.

