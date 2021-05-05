Csenge Advisory Group Has $484,000 Stake in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,245,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,744,000 after acquiring an additional 337,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,956,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,940,000 after purchasing an additional 89,158 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 602,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,536,000 after purchasing an additional 220,351 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Construction Partners by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 466,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,582,000 after purchasing an additional 17,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Construction Partners by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 307,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,951,000 after purchasing an additional 70,233 shares in the last quarter. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Construction Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.71.

In related news, SVP John L. Harper sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $165,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 192,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,348,801.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $576,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,693,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,025,000 shares of company stock worth $62,441,200 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

ROAD opened at $32.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.23 and its 200 day moving average is $28.19. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $36.58.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

