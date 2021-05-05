Csenge Advisory Group Makes New Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,444,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

GS opened at $349.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $336.56 and its 200-day moving average is $282.26. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.36 and a 52-week high of $356.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

In related news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.95.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.