CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Upgraded to Outperform at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CSLLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded CSL from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CSL from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSL from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CSL from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CSL from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.00.

Shares of CSLLY stock opened at $104.48 on Tuesday. CSL has a 1 year low of $91.04 and a 1 year high of $117.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.39. The company has a market cap of $95.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from CSL’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. CSL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.69%.

CSL Company Profile

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies for the treatment of immunodeficiency, bleeding disorders, hereditary angioedema, Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and neurological disorders.

