Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.57 EPS

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cummins stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $255.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,973. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $260.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.77. Cummins has a 12 month low of $143.32 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The stock has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

In other Cummins news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,107.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Cummins from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.47.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

