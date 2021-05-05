Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Trading Up 7.9%

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) traded up 7.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.33 and last traded at $15.21. 2,036,317 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 1,350,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.10.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Curaleaf from $23.00 to $32.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson restated a “sell” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Curaleaf from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Curaleaf from $18.50 to $19.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Curaleaf in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.41.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03).

About Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF)

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as an integrated medical and wellness cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels.

