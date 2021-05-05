Curi Capital Acquires 15,871 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Curi Capital raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,871 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Curi Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Curi Capital’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 155,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,933,000 after purchasing an additional 15,496 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 145,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 71,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 384,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after purchasing an additional 21,882 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $32.04. 35,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,163. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $34.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.25.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

