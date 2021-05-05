Curi Capital Acquires 3,827 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Curi Capital boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Curi Capital’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,510,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 33.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

PFF stock remained flat at $$38.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,358,983. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.11. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $32.87 and a 52-week high of $39.03.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.