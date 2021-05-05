Curi Capital Buys 247 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Curi Capital raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,359 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Curi Capital’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,184,183,000 after acquiring an additional 259,981 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,309,000 after acquiring an additional 881,073 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,257,092,000 after acquiring an additional 230,070 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,244,400,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 10,441,081 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,116,987,000 after acquiring an additional 58,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBUX. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $114.33. 197,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,438,747. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $118.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.53.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

