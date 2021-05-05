Curi Capital Has $899,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Curi Capital reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,751 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises about 0.6% of Curi Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Curi Capital’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.69. The stock had a trading volume of 169,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,498,583. The stock has a market cap of $130.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $148.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.54 and a 200-day moving average of $125.27.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.90%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

