Curi Capital Purchases 19,358 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Curi Capital increased its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,358 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN makes up 1.2% of Curi Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Curi Capital owned approximately 0.10% of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Haverford Trust Co. bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 823,200.0% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 8,232 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $153.12 per share, with a total value of $101,059.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,086 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,968.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,263,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,858.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,524 shares of company stock worth $8,529,472 in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMJ traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.25. 119,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,367. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $18.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.10.

