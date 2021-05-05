CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Raises Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

NYSE:CURO traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,943. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.69 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 3.13. CURO Group has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Get CURO Group alerts:

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. CURO Group had a return on equity of 115.45% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.20 million. Research analysts forecast that CURO Group will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Fleischer & Lowe Gp I. Friedman sold 2,015,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $31,550,274.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 13,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $209,854.81. Corporate insiders own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.