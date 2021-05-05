Customers Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.23 Per Share (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Customers Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the quarter.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Customers Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

CUBI stock opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.46. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.36 and a 52 week high of $35.68.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%.

In other news, CEO Steven Issa sold 928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $32,544.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 22,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $654,493.75. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,674 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,391. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

