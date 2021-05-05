Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.60. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Customers Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of CUBI opened at $35.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.55. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $35.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

In related news, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 22,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $654,493.75. Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $32,544.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,674 shares of company stock worth $1,058,391 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 67,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

