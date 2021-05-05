Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.000- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Customers Bancorp also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 6.000-6.000 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,521. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day moving average is $23.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.55. Customers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.36 and a twelve month high of $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%. Equities analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In related news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $201,375.00. Also, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 22,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $654,493.75. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,674 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,391. 9.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

