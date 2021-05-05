CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 7,859 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 56,403 shares.The stock last traded at $55.74 and had previously closed at $58.22.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.84.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($1.06). CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 30.71%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CVR Partners stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,455,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,430 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.31% of CVR Partners worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

CVR Partners, LP

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

