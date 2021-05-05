CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 7,859 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 56,403 shares.The stock last traded at $55.74 and had previously closed at $58.22.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.14 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.84.
CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($1.06). CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 30.71%.
About CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN)
CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.
