CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 1.7% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $3,648,995.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 583,892 shares of company stock worth $43,918,083. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.85.

CVS Health stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.24. 488,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,891,094. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.81. The firm has a market cap of $107.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $81.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

