Cwm LLC Decreases Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,011 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 214.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 20,015 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 33.8% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth $1,423,000. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 93,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,918. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $77.78 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.96. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.77 and a 12 month high of $79.77. The company has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

