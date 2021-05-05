Cwm LLC Decreases Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,805 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 2.55% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January by 808.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter.

UJAN opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.86. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $31.02.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.