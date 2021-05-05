Cwm LLC Increases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cwm LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,970 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $1,784,019,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,669,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,871 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,587,370,000 after acquiring an additional 394,660 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,411.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 416,145 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $156,795,000 after acquiring an additional 388,621 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,800,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,431,770,000 after acquiring an additional 283,963 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COST stock opened at $375.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $166.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.84 and a fifty-two week high of $393.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $357.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.95.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,748.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.42.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

