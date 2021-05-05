Cwm LLC Invests $3.59 Million in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 87,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of UGI by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new stake in UGI during the 1st quarter worth $671,000. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in UGI by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 131,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UGI during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UGI by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 301,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,367,000 after acquiring an additional 22,666 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

In other news, Director Ted A. Dosch purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.46 per share, for a total transaction of $374,600.00. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UGI opened at $44.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. UGI Co. has a one year low of $26.95 and a one year high of $44.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.01.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

