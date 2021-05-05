Cwm LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Cwm LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 862.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,311 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 587.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,242,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,818,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12,172,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,632,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104,341 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $194,238,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,718,000 after purchasing an additional 639,433 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $69,709,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $127.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.36. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $120.25 and a 12 month high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

