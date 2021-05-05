Cwm LLC Sells 10,045 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAX) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,045 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.16% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BBAX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 16,008 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 42,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 443.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $509,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF by 409.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 9,312 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BBAX opened at $58.78 on Wednesday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Developed Asia ex-Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $38.87 and a 52 week high of $60.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.67.

