Cwm LLC Sells 2,288 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,288 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,322,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,852,632,000 after acquiring an additional 276,148 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,008,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,966,361,000 after purchasing an additional 784,637 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,024,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $705,271,000 after purchasing an additional 597,963 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 591.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,219,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $451,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754,283 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,004,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $421,694,000 after purchasing an additional 28,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.25.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 23,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $3,397,387.50. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $230,026.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,045.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,194 shares of company stock worth $16,830,409. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock opened at $158.53 on Wednesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.10 and a 52-week high of $161.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.18.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

