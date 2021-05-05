Cwm LLC Sells 4,681 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,681 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTRS. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Northern Trust by 20.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 12.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 269,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,992,000 after purchasing an additional 28,897 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 31.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust stock opened at $115.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.05 and its 200 day moving average is $96.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $67.43 and a 52-week high of $115.76.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $109,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,496 shares of company stock worth $4,179,180. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

