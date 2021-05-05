CyberAgent (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $20.70

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.70 and last traded at $20.70, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.70.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CyberAgent in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.37.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.

