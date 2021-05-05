Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) Insider Gary Comb Acquires 500,000 Shares

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) insider Gary Comb bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.29 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$143,500.00 ($102,500.00).

Gary Comb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Gary Comb bought 400,000 shares of Cyprium Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$84,400.00 ($60,285.71).

On Thursday, March 11th, Gary Comb bought 200,000 shares of Cyprium Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.28 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of A$55,200.00 ($39,428.57).

On Tuesday, March 9th, Gary Comb bought 200,000 shares of Cyprium Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.26 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$52,000.00 ($37,142.86).

On Friday, March 5th, Gary Comb purchased 200,000 shares of Cyprium Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.25 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of A$49,000.00 ($35,000.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.90.

Cyprium Metals Limited engages in the exploration of copper projects in Australia. The company is based in Subiaco, Australia.

