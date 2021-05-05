DA Davidson Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research report issued on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $3.84 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.00.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBH opened at $44.34 on Wednesday. First Mid Bancshares has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $799.76 million, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.98.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 958,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 325,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 5.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 189,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,303,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 179,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 38,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HoldCo Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $4,699,000. 33.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other First Mid Bancshares news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $29,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,769,332. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 4,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $168,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,609,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,520. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.