DA Davidson Weighs in on Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BWB)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note issued on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 12.13%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BWB. B. Riley boosted their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ BWB opened at $16.37 on Tuesday. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $18.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $460.44 million, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.79.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWB. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 290.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 576.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 641,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

