DAGCO Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

DAGCO Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,877 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Facebook by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,243,425 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $325,715,000 after purchasing an additional 106,452 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in Facebook by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,456 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Facebook by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,721 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,025,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 15,387 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,082,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,695,101 shares of company stock valued at $489,198,649. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.11.

NASDAQ FB opened at $318.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.69 and a 12 month high of $331.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $300.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.89.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

