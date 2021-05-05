Dai (DAI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.14 Billion

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 4th. One Dai coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dai has a market cap of $4.14 billion and approximately $756.08 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dai has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.82 or 0.00089090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00019361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00069078 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $468.29 or 0.00854505 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,408.43 or 0.09869009 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.50 or 0.00101278 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00044854 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 4,132,271,791 coins and its circulating supply is 4,132,271,765 coins. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

