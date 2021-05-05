Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €100.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been given a €100.00 ($117.65) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on Daimler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Oddo Bhf set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Independent Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €81.63 ($96.03).

ETR:DAI opened at €72.41 ($85.19) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €74.38 and its 200 day moving average price is €62.31. Daimler has a 52 week low of €26.30 ($30.94) and a 52 week high of €77.99 ($91.75). The company has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

