Dana (NYSE:DAN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dana (NYSE:DAN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.100-2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.50 billion-$9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.49 billion.

NYSE DAN traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.28. The stock had a trading volume of 45,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,807. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -507.50, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. Dana has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $28.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.18.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Dana’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dana will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Dana from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Dana in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.56.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

