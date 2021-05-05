Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $265.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.17% from the company’s previous close.

DHR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

Get Danaher alerts:

NYSE DHR opened at $256.03 on Monday. Danaher has a one year low of $155.61 and a one year high of $260.37. The firm has a market cap of $182.62 billion, a PE ratio of 51.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Danaher will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,698 shares of company stock worth $6,808,687 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JSF Financial LLC raised its position in Danaher by 6.9% during the first quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA grew its position in shares of Danaher by 352.4% in the first quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 28,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after purchasing an additional 22,008 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 48,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.