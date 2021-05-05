Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Shares Up 7.1%

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) rose 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.00 and last traded at $67.00. Approximately 7,184 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 610,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.56.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Fearnley Fonds initiated coverage on Danaos in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Danaos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.31.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.72.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.02. Danaos had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $119.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaos Co. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Danaos by 15,216.4% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 107,215 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 106,515 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Danaos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,000. 23.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaos Company Profile (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

