DATA (DTA) Trading 19.5% Lower This Week

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 4th. During the last week, DATA has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. One DATA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. DATA has a total market cap of $20.81 million and $2.91 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00084935 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00019136 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00068524 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $452.14 or 0.00848615 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,245.44 or 0.09845025 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.79 or 0.00100954 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00044449 BTC.

DATA (CRYPTO:DTA) is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 coins. DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . The official website for DATA is data.eco . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

