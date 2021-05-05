Datamine (DAM) Price Hits $0.21

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded down 20.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One Datamine coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000390 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Datamine has traded 39.1% lower against the US dollar. Datamine has a total market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $158,065.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00071587 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003104 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Datamine Coin Profile

Datamine (CRYPTO:DAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 5,389,139 coins. Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

