DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires 12,568 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,949 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 12,568 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 4.07% of ConocoPhillips worth $3,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,594.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,621,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $144,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,253,068 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $649,960,000 after buying an additional 3,057,307 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 176.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,646,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $185,816,000 after buying an additional 2,966,360 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,819,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $512,639,000 after buying an additional 2,899,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,291,780 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $171,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $52.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.11. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Featured Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.