DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,009 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. FMR LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 268,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 162,471 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 26,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 4.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 281,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spence Asset Management raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

NYSE KMI opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 343.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $17.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.84.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 113.68%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

