DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $5.86 Million Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $5,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.63.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $174.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.03 and a 200-day moving average of $151.75. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $73.73 and a 52-week high of $177.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 37.05%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

