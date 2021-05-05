DAVENPORT & Co LLC Purchases 491 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $5,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 239.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies stock opened at $174.72 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $73.73 and a fifty-two week high of $177.20. The stock has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.05%.

TT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.63.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.