DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 568.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INGR shares. Stephens lowered shares of Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.20.

Shares of INGR opened at $93.67 on Wednesday. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.71 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.23. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $63,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,502 shares of company stock valued at $132,923 over the last 90 days. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

