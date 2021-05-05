DAVENPORT & Co LLC Reduces Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,199 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.59.

In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $10,402,881.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $1,138,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 251,779 shares of company stock worth $14,319,060 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

USB stock opened at $60.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $91.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.52. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.36 and a 12-month high of $60.65.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

